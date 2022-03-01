© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines

PA Dept. of Revenue Urges Early Filing of Tax Returns to Avoid Identity Theft, Fraud | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By Sarit Laschinsky
Published March 1, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST
20468_Revenue_2021PIT_cz_01.jpg
DAN ZAMPOGNA
/
PAcast

Pennsylvania’s Department of Revenue is urging Pennsylvanians to file their tax returns as soon as they can, in order to avoid falling victim to tax related fraud. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

Some of the tips the department shared to help prevent against deceptive scams include:

  • Approach unusual email attachments and web links with caution, as these may contain malware.
  • Be on the lookout for imposters. Criminals may pose as a government entity or official business.
  • Use multi-factor authentication to protect accounts.
  • Do not fall for high pressure tactics. Criminal scammers have been known to use tactics such as threatening taxpayers with criminal charges, arrest warrants, or the blacklisting of their social security number.

The Department of Revenue encourages state taxpayers to electronically file their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns with the department's state-only filing system, which is available at mypath.pa.gov.

Identity fraud victims, or people who discover that a fraudulent Pennsylvania personal income tax return was filed in their name, are asked to contact the department's Fraud Detection and Analysis Unit at RA-RVPITFRAUD@pa.gov.

(Original air-date: 3/1/22)

Tags

WDIY Headlines Department of Revenuetax returntax filingmyPATHfraudIdentity Theftelectronic filingincome taxPennsylvaniaLocal News
Sarit Laschinsky
Sarit "Siri" Laschinsky serves as Head News Writer for WDIY's news department, and helps maintain WDIY's website and online content.
See stories by Sarit Laschinsky
Related Content