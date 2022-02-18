LVH-Cedar Crest Receives Healthcare Strike Team Support | WDIY Local News

Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter announced Friday that two more state-directed healthcare strike teams have been deployed, with one going to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The strike teams are on a two-week deployment to help provide assistance in caring for patients with COVID-19, and vary in size and scope based on the daily needs of the facilities.

(Original air-date: 2/18/22)