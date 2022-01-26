Two LVHN COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Accepting Walk-Ins | WDIY Local News

Two Lehigh Valley Health Network COVID vaccine clinics are now accepting walk-ins along with scheduled appointments, in an effort increase access and get more people protected in the face of the Omicron variant. WDIY’s Chondi Gray has more.

The two clinics now accepting walk-ins are:



Northampton Crossings clinic, in the former Sears Hardware location at the Northampton Crossing shopping center off Rt. 248 near Rt. 33. Operating hours are Tuesdays and Fridays from 8 AM to 6 PM, and Thursdays from 4 PM to 8 PM.



Whitehall Clinic, at 2633 MacArthur Rd, north of Schadt Ave. Operating hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday from 8 AM to 6 PM, and Tuesdays and Thursday from 4 PM to 8 PM.

All other LVHN vaccination clinics will continue to require vaccinations. Appointments can be made online at LVHN.org/vaccines, through the MyLVHN patient portal or by calling the network’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 833-584-6283 from Monday to Friday, 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM.

(Original air-date: 1/26/22)