WDIY Headlines

Two LVHN COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Accepting Walk-Ins | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By Chondi Gray,
Sarit Laschinsky
Published January 26, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST
Two Lehigh Valley Health Network COVID vaccine clinics are now accepting walk-ins along with scheduled appointments, in an effort increase access and get more people protected in the face of the Omicron variant. WDIY’s Chondi Gray has more.

The two clinics now accepting walk-ins are:

  • Northampton Crossings clinic, in the former Sears Hardware location at the Northampton Crossing shopping center off Rt. 248 near Rt. 33. Operating hours are Tuesdays and Fridays from 8 AM to 6 PM, and Thursdays from 4 PM to 8 PM.
  • Whitehall Clinic, at 2633 MacArthur Rd, north of Schadt Ave. Operating hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday from 8 AM to 6 PM, and Tuesdays and Thursday from 4 PM to 8 PM.

All other LVHN vaccination clinics will continue to require vaccinations. Appointments can be made online at LVHN.org/vaccines, through the MyLVHN patient portal or by calling the network’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 833-584-6283 from Monday to Friday, 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM.

(Original air-date: 1/26/22)

Chondi Gray
Chondi Gray was born and raised in Alabama where she began her career in news at the Huntsville CBS station WHNT News 19 and ABC station WAAY-TV. Since moving to the Lehigh Valley, she began volunteering for WDIY where she now serves as board engineer for Your Financial Choices, Wednesday from 6 to 7 PM, as well as local host for WDIY's broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered, Wednesdays from 4 to 6 PM.
See stories by Chondi Gray
Sarit Laschinsky
Sarit "Siri" Laschinsky serves as Head News Writer for WDIY's news department, and helps maintain WDIY's website and online content.
See stories by Sarit Laschinsky
