WDIY Headlines

Due to High Patient Numbers, LVHN's ExpressCARE Walk-In Hours May Change | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By Peter Blair,
Sarit Laschinsky
Published January 4, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST
Health-Center-at-Fogelsville_750_0.jpg
Contributed photo
/
Lehigh Valley Health Network
LVHN ExpressCARE-Fogelsville. Lehigh Valley Health Network says due to high patient volumes at all ExpressCARE locations, walk-in hours for each location may change.

Due to high patient volumes, Lehigh Valley Health Network has announced that its ExpressCARE locations may need to adjust their operating hours, and close to walk-ins earlier than normal. WDIY’s Peter Blair has more.

LVHN is advising patients to consider a virtual option including LVHN ExpressCARE Video VisitsE-visits or the network's 24/7 nurse line at 888-402-5846.

People can visit MyLVHN.org or use the MyLVHN app to schedule an ExpressCARE Video Visit or E-Visit as well.

(Original air-date: 1/4/22)

Lehigh Valley Health Network ExpressCARE walk-ins E-Visits virtual options COVID-19 Local News
