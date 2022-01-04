Due to High Patient Numbers, LVHN's ExpressCARE Walk-In Hours May Change | WDIY Local News

Due to high patient volumes, Lehigh Valley Health Network has announced that its ExpressCARE locations may need to adjust their operating hours, and close to walk-ins earlier than normal. WDIY’s Peter Blair has more.

LVHN is advising patients to consider a virtual option including LVHN ExpressCARE Video Visits, E-visits or the network's 24/7 nurse line at 888-402-5846.

People can visit MyLVHN.org or use the MyLVHN app to schedule an ExpressCARE Video Visit or E-Visit as well.

(Original air-date: 1/4/22)