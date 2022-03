The first cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant have been confirmed in the Lehigh Valley by St. Luke’s University Health Network. WDIY’s Mike Flynn has more.

St. Luke’s confirmed two cases Thursday, and said at least 30 other cases are suspicious and under review.

The health network also said these suspicious cases likely account for a portion of recent breakthrough cases.

(Original air-date: 12/16/21)