© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines

St. Luke's, Allentown Health Bureau Offering Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By James Johnson,
Sarit Laschinsky
Published November 5, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT
mat-napo-qqyIX177sY0-unsplash.jpg
Mat Napo
/
Unsplash

St. Luke’s University Health Network and the Allentown Health Bureau will begin administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11. WDIY’s James Johnson has more.

St. Luke's designated "kid-only" vaccination sites are:

  • St. Luke’s West End Medical Center: Wednesdays from 5 to 8 PM, and Saturdays from 8 to 11 AM.
  • St. Luke’s Wind Gap Medical Center: Thursdays from 5 to 8 PM, and Saturdays from 9 AM to 12 PM.
  • St. Luke’s Center Valley Health Center: Mondays from 5 to 8 PM, and Saturdays from 9 AM to 12 PM.
  • Star Community Health-Sigal Center: Saturday, November 20 from 12 to 3 PM, with boosters on Saturday, December 11 from 12 to 3 PM.

Allentown Health Bureau clinics, located at the Allentown Fairgrounds Agri-Plex will be:

  • Monday, November 8 from 11 AM to 7 PM.
  • Tuesday, November 9 from 9 AM to 4 PM.

Both St. Luke's and AHB vaccination efforts are by appointment only.

(Original air-date: 11/3/21)

Tags

WDIY Headlines St. Luke's University Health NetworkAllentown Health BureauPfizerVaccineCOVID-19ChildrenLehigh ValleyLocal News
James Johnson
James Johnson, a Poconos and Lehigh Valley local who began volunteering for Sunday's Weekend Edition in 2019, proudly joined WDIY as News and Information Director in September 2020. Many customers, clients, friends and strangers over his 25 year career in hospitality, sales and small business consulting have suggested he should be on the radio, so now he is, living out his dream job with WDIY. He is dedicated to bringing balanced journalism, engaging local and regional stories, and continuing the fantastic work of WDIY's valuable volunteer hosts and writers, who contribute exceptional News and Public Affairs content for the listeners of the Lehigh Valley.
See stories by James Johnson
Sarit Laschinsky
Sarit "Siri" Laschinsky serves as Head News Writer for WDIY's news department, and helps maintain WDIY's website and online content.
See stories by Sarit Laschinsky
Related Content