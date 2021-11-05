St. Luke's, Allentown Health Bureau Offering Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids | WDIY Local News

St. Luke’s University Health Network and the Allentown Health Bureau will begin administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11. WDIY’s James Johnson has more.

St. Luke's designated "kid-only" vaccination sites are:



St. Luke’s West End Medical Center: Wednesdays from 5 to 8 PM, and Saturdays from 8 to 11 AM.

St. Luke's Wind Gap Medical Center: Thursdays from 5 to 8 PM, and Saturdays from 9 AM to 12 PM.

St. Luke's Center Valley Health Center: Mondays from 5 to 8 PM, and Saturdays from 9 AM to 12 PM.

Star Community Health-Sigal Center: Saturday, November 20 from 12 to 3 PM, with boosters on Saturday, December 11 from 12 to 3 PM.

Allentown Health Bureau clinics, located at the Allentown Fairgrounds Agri-Plex will be:

Monday, November 8 from 11 AM to 7 PM.

Tuesday, November 9 from 9 AM to 4 PM.

Both St. Luke's and AHB vaccination efforts are by appointment only.

(Original air-date: 11/3/21)

