AHB Offering No-Appointment Pfizer COVID-19 Boosters at IBEW Clinics | WDIY Local News

The Allentown Health Bureau is offering no appointment Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to qualifying individuals at the IBEW headquarters beginning October 1. WDIY’s James Johnson has more.

Vaccination clinics for Pfizer COVID-19 first shots, second shots, or boosters will be held on the following dates and times.



Friday, October 1 at IBEW, 101 S Seventh Street – 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Monday, October 4 at IBEW, 101 S Seventh Street – 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Friday, October 8 at IBEW, 101 S Seventh Street – 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Monday, October 11 at the Agri-Plex, 1725 W. Chew Street - 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tuesday, October 12 at the Agri-Plex, 1725 W. Chew Street – 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Monday, October 18 at the Agri-Plex, 1725 W. Chew Street – 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, October 19 at the Agri-Plex, 1725 W. Chew Street – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, October 25 at IBEW, 101 S Seventh Street – 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 28 at IBEW, 101 S Seventh Street – 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

(Original air-date: 9/30/21)