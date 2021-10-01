© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines

AHB Offering No-Appointment Pfizer COVID-19 Boosters at IBEW Clinics | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By James Johnson,
Sarit Laschinsky
Published October 1, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT
mat-napo-qqyIX177sY0-unsplash.jpg
Mat Napo
/
Unsplash

The Allentown Health Bureau is offering no appointment Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to qualifying individuals at the IBEW headquarters beginning October 1. WDIY’s James Johnson has more.

Vaccination clinics for Pfizer COVID-19 first shots, second shots, or boosters will be held on the following dates and times.

  • Friday, October 1 at IBEW, 101 S Seventh Street – 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
  • Monday, October 4 at IBEW, 101 S Seventh Street – 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
  • Friday, October 8 at IBEW, 101 S Seventh Street – 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
  • Monday, October 11 at the Agri-Plex, 1725 W. Chew Street - 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Tuesday, October 12 at the Agri-Plex, 1725 W. Chew Street – 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Monday, October 18 at the Agri-Plex, 1725 W. Chew Street – 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Tuesday, October 19 at the Agri-Plex, 1725 W. Chew Street – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Monday, October 25 at IBEW, 101 S Seventh Street – 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, October 28 at IBEW, 101 S Seventh Street – 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

(Original air-date: 9/30/21)

Tags

WDIY Headlines Allentown Health BureauPfizerBooster ShotsVaccineIBEW Local 375Agri-PlexAllentownCOVID-19Local News
James Johnson
James Johnson, a Poconos and Lehigh Valley local who began volunteering for Sunday's Weekend Edition in 2019, proudly joined WDIY as News and Information Director in September 2020. Many customers, clients, friends and strangers over his 25 year career in hospitality, sales and small business consulting have suggested he should be on the radio, so now he is, living out his dream job with WDIY. He is dedicated to bringing balanced journalism, engaging local and regional stories, and continuing the fantastic work of WDIY's valuable volunteer hosts and writers, who contribute exceptional News and Public Affairs content for the listeners of the Lehigh Valley.
See stories by James Johnson
Sarit Laschinsky
Sarit "Siri" Laschinsky serves as Head News Writer for WDIY's news department, and helps maintain WDIY's website and online content.
See stories by Sarit Laschinsky
Related Content