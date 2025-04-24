Aging In Place with Dan Banks | Your Financial Choices

Dan Banks of Silver Crest Insurance takes over hosting duties for this episode to discuss four local nonprofits supporting seniors in various ways. He welcomes:



Kimberly Garrison - Board Member of LV Aging in Place

Dina Kovats-Bernat - Director of Communications at Meals on Wheels

Candice Hall - Director of Development at Twilight Wish Foundation

Brooke Griffiths - Executive Director of the Blue Zones Project in the Lehigh Valley

Tune in to Your Financial Choices every Wednesday from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/23/25)