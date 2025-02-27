© 2025
Your Financial Choices

Introducing LINC with Katelyn Mack | Your Financial Choices

By Laurie Siebert
Published February 27, 2025 at 1:18 PM EST
Host Laurie Siebert (left) and Katelyn Mack (right), President and COO of LINC
On this episode, Laurie Siebert welcomes Katelyn Mack, President and COO of the Lehigh Valley Inter-Regional Networking and Connecting Consortium (LINC). They talk about the programming offered by the organization and its goals, and provide an overall introduction for listeners. Listener questions are also accepted.

Tune in to Your Financial Choices every Wednesday from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/26/25)

Laurie Siebert
Laurie hosts WDIY's weekly financial call-in show, Your Financial Choices, every Wednesday at 6 PM. She is a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Financial Planner™ professional, Accredited Estate Planner, Registered Representative, Independent Adviser Representative, and Senior Vice President of Valley National Financial Advisors.
