All Things Vacation - Exploring Vacation Spending | Your Financial Choices

The summer is upon us! On this episode of Your Financial Choices, Laurie Siebert breaks down all the financial considerations and planning to keep in mind when planning your vacation.

Do you choose a staycation or go abroad? Is it a good idea to buy a vacation home? How useful are airline vouchers? Listen to find out more.

(Original air-date: 7/26/23)