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You Bet Your Garden

Relocating and Splitting Your Spring Bulbs | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published May 1, 2026 at 11:33 AM EDT
Roman Biernacki
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On this episode, Mike McGrath reveals the best methods for moving Spring bulbs once the blooms have disappeared. Plus, a fascinating online discussion that raised some eyebrows, and your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/1/26)

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You Bet Your Garden Gardening
Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
See stories by Mike McGrath
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