How to Axe Your Ants | You Bet Your Garden

On this episode, Mike McGrath explains the best methods for keeping ants out of your kitchen. Plus, why open windows aren't letting those flies into your house, and your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/24/26)

