Can You Grow Your Own Kimchi? | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published September 13, 2024 at 4:15 PM EDT
On this thrilling episode of You Bet Your Garden, Mike McGrath shares a perfect solution for those clothes-clinging burs, and explains when to plant each ingredient for kimchi so they'll all be ready at the same time. Plus your fabulous phone calls!

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/13/24)

You Bet Your Garden kimchiGardening
