'You Bet Your Garden' Moves to New Home at WDIY's Studios

There's big news for the nationally-syndicated public radio show that bills itself as an hour of ”chemical-free horticultural hijinks”. You Bet Your Garden hosted by Mike McGrath is moving to its new home at WDIY beginning Friday, September 13, 2024 at 6 pm. WDIY has announced it will now produce You Bet Your Garden and distribute it nationally to over 120 radio affiliates.

Listeners to other public radio stations who already carry the program won't hear many changes, as the show will still continue to feature McGrath tackling tough garden, lawn, and pest problems with his trademark wit and humor. For listeners in the Lehigh Valley, though, WDIY will now be the home for the program on the FM dial and on podcasting sites.

"I am pleased as a purple tomato to announce that You Bet Your Garden has moved to WDIY FM," McGrath said. "Listen every Friday evening at 6 pm and hear about all of the mistakes you are going to make on Saturday morning — before you make them!"

The first new episode WDIY is releasing this week will cover, "Can you grow your own kimchi?"

You Bet Your Garden will permanently fill Friday's 6 pm hour. TED Radio Hour, which currently occupies that time, will be retired from the WDIY line-up. In addition to hearing You Bet Your Garden on the air, new episodes will be available on major podcast sites like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Podbean, and NPR.org through WDIY's accounts.

For the past six years, You Bet Your Garden was produced by WLVT/PBS39 and WLVR in Bethlehem, including a short-lived video version of the program. Last month, the media organization announced the program's departure, saying, "We've enjoyed sharing this fun and educational program with the community. It's time for the show to grow in a new direction."

According to WDIY Executive Director Margaret McConnell, it was important to help keep the show from losing its connection to area. "We're happy to make sure You Bet Your Garden can continue to have a home here in the Lehigh Valley."

McGrath, who is a resident of Zionsville, PA, was also glad to keep the show's production in the region. WDIY's 29-year history in the Lehigh Valley producing original, award-winning public affairs programs makes You Bet Your Garden a, dare we say,organic fit.