Wellness Lehigh Valley

Freedom and Opportunity on Two Wheels: Community Bike Works' Avery Daniels and Hana Cannon | Wellness Lehigh Valley

By Sally Handlon
Published August 18, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT

To have a healthy community requires having programs and support for all ages. To have a healthy community in the future requires providing support for our youngest members today.

On this episode of Wellness Lehigh Valley, Community Bike Works’ Avery Daniels (Program Instructor and Youth Projects Coordinator) and Hana Cannon (Food Pantry Coordinator and Girls Bike Program Manager) join Sally Handlon to highlight the important role this organization provides in supporting and nourishing our youth in Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton.

Lessons on care and maintaining a bike not only provide these youth with a free bike, but also teach skills that support communication, teamwork and career possibilities.

Wellness Lehigh Valley takes a look at the many different elements and factors which can help people live healthy and fulfilling lives. New episodes air on alternating third Thursdays of the month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/17/23)

Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
