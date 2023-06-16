© 2023
Helping Hands for the Veteran Community: VALOR Clinic Foundation's Mark Baylis | Wellness Lehigh Valley

By Sally Handlon
Published June 16, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT

Our community is only as “healthy” as our most vulnerable citizens, and one of the vulnerable groups in our greater Lehigh Valley community is our veterans. Returning to a civilian community life after having most of one’s physical and behavioral health resources provided for in the military community can be very difficult.

VALOR Clinic Foundation, established in 2012 by veteran Mark Baylis, has been growing and succeeding in helping local veterans with health, career, and relationship resources. On this episode of Wellness Lehigh Valley, Sally Handlon welcomes Mark to share the foundation’s mission and its expanding support of our veteran community.

Wellness Lehigh Valley takes a look at the many different elements and factors which can help people live healthy and fulfilling lives. New episodes air on alternating third Thursdays of the month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/15/23)

Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
See stories by Sally Handlon
