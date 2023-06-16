Helping Hands for the Veteran Community: VALOR Clinic Foundation's Mark Baylis | Wellness Lehigh Valley

Our community is only as “healthy” as our most vulnerable citizens, and one of the vulnerable groups in our greater Lehigh Valley community is our veterans. Returning to a civilian community life after having most of one’s physical and behavioral health resources provided for in the military community can be very difficult.

VALOR Clinic Foundation, established in 2012 by veteran Mark Baylis, has been growing and succeeding in helping local veterans with health, career, and relationship resources. On this episode of Wellness Lehigh Valley, Sally Handlon welcomes Mark to share the foundation’s mission and its expanding support of our veteran community.

(Original air-date: 6/15/23)