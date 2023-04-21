© 2023
Wellness Lehigh Valley

The Right Nutrition for Your Health: Dr. Scott Stoll and The Plantrician Project | Wellness Lehigh Valley

By Sally Handlon
Published April 21, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT
WLV4-20-23.jpg

Hippocrates is credited as first saying – Let food be thy medicine, and let medicine be thy food. After thousands of years, it seems we are finally receiving and understanding that message.

Dr. Scott Stoll, formerly from the Lehigh Valley, joins Sally Handlon to share his journey from a traditional allopathic (western medicine) physician to a leader in lifestyle medicine and whole food, plant-based nutrition.

He co-founded The Plantrician Project, which is celebrating its 10th year and has introduced physicians, med students, healthcare practitioners and health influencers throughout the world to the indisputable benefits of this type of nutrition.

Wellness Lehigh Valley takes a look at the many different elements and factors which can help people live healthy and fulfilling lives. New episodes air on alternating third Thursdays of the month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/20/23)

Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
