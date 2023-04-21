The Right Nutrition for Your Health: Dr. Scott Stoll and The Plantrician Project | Wellness Lehigh Valley

Hippocrates is credited as first saying – Let food be thy medicine, and let medicine be thy food. After thousands of years, it seems we are finally receiving and understanding that message.

Dr. Scott Stoll, formerly from the Lehigh Valley, joins Sally Handlon to share his journey from a traditional allopathic (western medicine) physician to a leader in lifestyle medicine and whole food, plant-based nutrition.

He co-founded The Plantrician Project, which is celebrating its 10th year and has introduced physicians, med students, healthcare practitioners and health influencers throughout the world to the indisputable benefits of this type of nutrition.

(Original air-date: 4/20/23)