WDIY Studio Session: James Supra and Phil Pilorz

By Carlos Benjamin
Published May 14, 2024 at 12:46 AM EDT
Lehigh Valley blues harmonic player and singer James Supra along with guitarist Phil Pilorz perform live in the WDIY studios ahead of their full band set at WDIY's 29th anniversary party, Groovin' in the Grove, on Saturday, May 18, 2024.
1 of 6  — IMG_1874.JPG
Peter Blair / WDIY
2 of 6  — IMG_1866.JPG
Peter Blair / WDIY
3 of 6  — IMG_1862.JPG
Lehigh Valley guitarist Phil Pilorz performs live in the WDIY studios with James Supra ahead of their full band set at WDIY's 29th anniversary party, Groovin' in the Grove, on Saturday, May 18, 2024.
Peter Blair / WDIY
4 of 6  — IMG_1861.JPG
Peter Blair / WDIY
5 of 6  — IMG_1860.JPG
Peter Blair / WDIY
Left to right: James Supra, WDIY's Carlos Benjamin, Phil Pilorz
6 of 6  — IMG_1869.JPG
Peter Blair / WDIY

James Supra and Phil Pilorz from Lehigh Valley's James Supra/Sarah Ayers Band perform live in the WDIY studios and talk with host Carlos Benjamin.

The pair talk about their upcoming performance at WDIY's 29th anniversary party, Groovin' in the Grove, on Saturday, May 18th at Allentown's South Mountain Grove. They also discuss new music, reminisce over Lehigh Valley artists and venues of the past, and more.

Tickets and information for WDIY's Family Fun Day — Groovin' in the Grove are available at the event page.

(Original air-date: 5/10/2024)

Carlos Benjamin
Carlos Benjamin is the Friday host of The Blend and a rotating host of Rhythm and Roots on Sundays.
