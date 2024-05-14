WDIY Studio Session: James Supra and Phil Pilorz

James Supra and Phil Pilorz from Lehigh Valley's James Supra/Sarah Ayers Band perform live in the WDIY studios and talk with host Carlos Benjamin.

The pair talk about their upcoming performance at WDIY's 29th anniversary party, Groovin' in the Grove, on Saturday, May 18th at Allentown's South Mountain Grove. They also discuss new music, reminisce over Lehigh Valley artists and venues of the past, and more.

Tickets and information for WDIY's Family Fun Day — Groovin' in the Grove are available at the event page.

(Original air-date: 5/10/2024)