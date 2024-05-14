WDIY Studio Session: James Supra and Phil Pilorz
Lehigh Valley blues harmonic player and singer James Supra along with guitarist Phil Pilorz perform live in the WDIY studios ahead of their full band set at WDIY's 29th anniversary party, Groovin' in the Grove, on Saturday, May 18, 2024.
Peter Blair / WDIY
Peter Blair / WDIY
Lehigh Valley guitarist Phil Pilorz performs live in the WDIY studios with James Supra ahead of their full band set at WDIY's 29th anniversary party, Groovin' in the Grove, on Saturday, May 18, 2024.
Peter Blair / WDIY
Peter Blair / WDIY
Peter Blair / WDIY
Left to right: James Supra, WDIY's Carlos Benjamin, Phil Pilorz
Peter Blair / WDIY
James Supra and Phil Pilorz from Lehigh Valley's James Supra/Sarah Ayers Band perform live in the WDIY studios and talk with host Carlos Benjamin.
The pair talk about their upcoming performance at WDIY's 29th anniversary party, Groovin' in the Grove, on Saturday, May 18th at Allentown's South Mountain Grove. They also discuss new music, reminisce over Lehigh Valley artists and venues of the past, and more.
Tickets and information for WDIY's Family Fun Day — Groovin' in the Grove are available at the event page.
(Original air-date: 5/10/2024)