James Supra Talks New Music and New Band Members Ahead of Groovin' in the Grove Performance

WDIY | By Neil Hever
Published May 1, 2024 at 5:02 PM EDT
James Supra (left) performs with Sarah Ayers (right). The pair's band will be performing at WDIY's Family Fun Day — Groovin' in the Grove on May 18, 2024.
James Supra/Sarah Ayers Band
/
Contributed Photo
James Supra (left) performs with Sarah Ayers (right). The pair's band will be performing at WDIY's Family Fun Day — Groovin' in the Grove on May 18, 2024.

WDIY's Neil Hever talks with Lehigh Valley blues harmonica player and singer James Supra as his band with Sarah Ayers prepares to play WDIY's Family Fun Day — Groovin' in the Grove on May 18, 2024.

Supra talks about new drummers he's working with, Sarah Ayers' previous band, new music he is working on, and what he has planned for his performance at Groovin' in the Grove.

WDIY's Family Fun Day — Groovin' in the Grove will celebrate the station's 29th anniversary of broadcasting. The party will be rain or shine, taking place under a covered pavilion at South Mountain Grove in Allentown on May 18, 2024 from 1 to 6 PM. Tickets and information are available at the event page. Discounted Early Bird Tickets are available through Wednesday, May 1.
Neil Hever
Neil began his radio career as a student disc jockey at Muhlenberg college radio station WMUH in 1978. After earning a B.A. degree from the college, he spent the next 13 years in commercial radio and sound production at WSAN, Creative Sound studios and later at WAEB. In 1981, while attending Muhlenberg College, he and another community member joined together to form the first organized group of community radio volunteers in the Lehigh Valley. The group began incorporation meetings in 1984 and spent the next decade building support for a new community based station. WDIY 88.1 FM began broadcasting in 1995. Neil joined the staff in August of 1997 as Program Director and was promoted to Operations Director in February 2008.
