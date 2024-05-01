James Supra Talks New Music and New Band Members Ahead of Groovin' in the Grove Performance

WDIY's Neil Hever talks with Lehigh Valley blues harmonica player and singer James Supra as his band with Sarah Ayers prepares to play WDIY's Family Fun Day — Groovin' in the Grove on May 18, 2024.

Supra talks about new drummers he's working with, Sarah Ayers' previous band, new music he is working on, and what he has planned for his performance at Groovin' in the Grove.

WDIY's Family Fun Day — Groovin' in the Grove will celebrate the station's 29th anniversary of broadcasting. The party will be rain or shine, taking place under a covered pavilion at South Mountain Grove in Allentown on May 18, 2024 from 1 to 6 PM. Tickets and information are available at the event page. Discounted Early Bird Tickets are available through Wednesday, May 1.