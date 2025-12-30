SNAP Changes to Know with North Penn Legal Services and the United Way | Valley Voices

On this episode, Margaret McConnell sits down with Lori Molloy of North Penn Legal Services and Erin Connelly and Lizbeth Espiritusanto-Marte of the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley to examine the changes in requirements to qualify for SNAP benefits. Information is provided in both English and Spanish.

Valley Voices brings you conversations covering all things local from news, politics and government to culture, and community issues that are relevant to Lehigh Valley residents. Valley Voices airs periodically with rotating hosts.

(Original air-date: 12/30/25)

