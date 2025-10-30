"Serving Those Who Have Served Us" with Chris Yarnell, Mike Cubbage, and Jenny Pacanowski | Valley Voices

On this episode, Margaret McConnell talks with Chris Yarnell and Mike Cubbage of Battle Borne and Jenny Pacanowski of Women Veterans Empowered & Thriving about their work to support veterans during their transition from military to civilian life.

Chris, Mike, and Jenny share their complicated experiences in the military and emphasize the need to teach veterans that they can talk about what they experienced. They tell the story of the two nonprofits and their goal to never tell a veteran that they can't help them.

Valley Voices brings you conversations covering all things local from news, politics and government to culture, and community issues that are relevant to Lehigh Valley residents. Valley Voices airs periodically with rotating hosts.

