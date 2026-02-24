© 2026
🛠️ We are currently experiencing sound quality issues with WDIY's broadcast signal. We are working to address the issues now and appreciate your patience. 🛠️
WDIY Headlines
Twenties Toolbox

Building Positive Workplace Relationships with Jack Strain | Twenties Toolbox

By Grace Mansfield
Published February 24, 2026 at 1:44 PM EST

On this episode, Grace Mansfield sits down with Professor Jack Strain from the University of Scranton to explore what healthy workplace communication and relationships look like, and how to foster it as a young adult just beginning a career.

Jack talks about the uncertainty he's seeing from young adults and the struggle to adapt to the differences in what accountability looks like. They explore the importance of first impressions, building workplace relationships with coworkers who are very different than you, and how to address work conflicts.

Twenties Toolbox guides teens and young adults in figuring out how to navigate the next chapter of their lives. New episodes air on the last Tuesday of each month at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 2/24/26)

Grace Mansfield
Grace Mansfield is the host of Twenties Toolbox on WDIY. She is a resident of the Lehigh Valley, a communication student at The University of Scranton ('27), and the host of her own podcast dedicated to all things Philadelphia Phillies.
