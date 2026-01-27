© 2026
Twenties Toolbox

What "Food Is Medicine" Really Means with Dr. Meagan Grega | Twenties Toolbox

By Grace Mansfield
Published January 27, 2026 at 2:14 PM EST

On this episode, Grace Mansfield welcomes Dr. Meagan Grega, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Kellyn Foundation, to explore how the things you eat impact how you feel. They discuss why food is one of the first things people look to improve, and why we get used to our current lifestyles.

Meagan shares how her own journey shaped how she thinks of health and lifestyle medicine, what Kellyn Foundation does to improve healthy food access, and how little steps can get you where you want to be.

Twenties Toolbox guides teens and young adults in figuring out how to navigate the next chapter of their lives. New episodes air on the last Tuesday of each month at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 1/27/26)

Twenties Toolbox Dr. Meagan Gregahealthy foodKellyn Foundationfood access
Grace Mansfield
Grace Mansfield is the host of Twenties Toolbox on WDIY. She is a resident of the Lehigh Valley, a communication student at The University of Scranton ('27), and the host of her own podcast dedicated to all things Philadelphia Phillies.
