On this episode, Melody Bradford welcomes Dr. Eric Eustice VP of Medical Affairs and an emergency room physician at St. Luke's University Health Network. Eric how childhood curiosity led him to the medical field and what brought him to the Lehigh Valley, and St. Luke's more specifically.

Eric gives a glimpse into a hospital emergency department that may surprise most people, including what's really happening behind those doors when you're sitting in the waiting room. He shares some of the moments that have changed how he views his work and the world, and his belief that being a leader does not mean you can't be vulnerable.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 11/24/26)

