"Don't Assume" with The Children's Home's Anita Jo Paukovits | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford sits down with Anita Jo Paukovits, Executive Director of The Children's Home of Easton, to look back on her more-than four decades of work as she prepares to retire from a role that's become a major passion.

Anita shares what first drew her to a career in social work and what kept her at The Children's Home longer than the initial year she expected to spend there. Plus, who the children who come through their doors really are, and what it looks like to show them they're worthy of love and safety.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 11/10/26)

