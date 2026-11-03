"It's All About Planting a Seed" with Marmaras & Smith's Mike Assad | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford welcomes Mike Assad, a financial advisor with Marmaras & Smith LLC., to explore what drew him from a career in public relations to one in financial advising, and his experience bringing knowledge to different businesses and organizations.

Mike talks about why money makes people so nervous and what many are misunderstanding about wealth. Beyond that, he shares what he wishes more young adults knew when they're just getting started and his belief in "saving until it hurts."

Registered Representative offering securities through Cetera Wealth Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity. Advisory Services and Financial Planning offered through Vicus Capital, Inc., a Federally Registered Investment Advisor.

Securities orders cannot be honored when communicated by email.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 11/3/26)

