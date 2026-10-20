Prioritizing Stability with City of Easton's Luis Campos | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford sits down with Luis Campos, Chief Administrative Officer with the City of Easton, to explore how his family's immigration from Nicaragua, his time in Catholic school, and a terrifying health moment three years ago have shaped who he is today.

Luis gives an insider look at what helping to lead a city really looks like — from unprecedented evolution to a global pandemic. Plus, his role on several local and statewide boards and what that work has taught him.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 10/20/26)

