Looking Beyond Curriculum with BASD's Dr. Renato Lajara | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford sits down with Dr. Renato Lajara, the newest superintendent of the Bethlehem Area School District, and the first Latino superintendent in the district's history. Dr. Lajara shares how he found his way to Bethlehem — a place he had never even been to before the position opened.

Dr. Lajara tells the story of the teacher who changed his life trajectory and formed his belief in the power of educators to see the potential in students, sometimes before those students see it in themselves. He discusses his vision for the district in the next year and beyond, the role of AI in education, and the value of leadership in partnership.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 9/1/26)

