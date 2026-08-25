"The Fabric Tells a Story" with Lara Bly | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford is joined by Lara Bly of Lara Bly Designs to explore how she found a love for fashion, how her work around the world has changed her, and why she says she didn't choose the Lehigh Valley; it chose her.

Lara talks about going from dreaming about owning her own design business to actually taking the chance. Above all, Lara shares the mindset that helps her to overcome challenges like working with fading techniques, actually getting people in the door, and keeping a personal business running.

For a 10% discount on tickets to Lara's upcoming fashion show, use code LBSHOW10 at larably.com.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 8/25/26)

