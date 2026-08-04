"Healthcare Is Personal" with St. Luke's Richard Anderson | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford welcomes Richard "Rick" Anderson, President and CEO of St. Luke's University Health Network, to explore a journey that began with work in the Pittsburgh steel mills and led to decades of leadership in one of the region's largest sectors.

Rick shares some of the core values he's held onto through the network's growth and the ongoing dedication to being a community partner. Plus, the innovations that are carrying St. Luke's into the future and the training pipeline they're creating for healthcare professionals.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 8/4/26)

