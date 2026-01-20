© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🛠️ We are currently experiencing sound quality issues with WDIY's broadcast signal. We are working to address the issues now and appreciate your patience. 🛠️
WDIY Headlines
Trailblazers

"We're One Valley" with Mayor Sal Panto Jr. | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published January 20, 2026 at 5:15 PM EST

On this episode, Melody Bradford sits down with Easton Mayor Sal Panto Jr., who will have served in the role for 20 years by the time he leaves office in 2027. Sal talks about growing up in Easton and being encouraged to first run for office with no prior experience in politics.

Sal discusses his love for the job and his distaste for campaigning, shares the most significant transitions he's seen in Easton during his time as mayor, and emphasizes the importance of evolving while preserving history.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 1/20/26)

Tags
Trailblazers Sal Panto Jr.EastonCommunitygrowth managementculturePolitics
Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
See stories by Melody Bradford
Related Content