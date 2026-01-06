© 2026
WDIY Headlines
Trailblazers

"You Can't Plan Everything" with the LVPC's Becky Bradley | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published January 6, 2026 at 3:02 PM EST

On this episode, Melody Bradford is joined by Becky Bradley, Executive Director of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, to discuss how she found her love for planning, and her experience learning from tough mentors who cared deeply for a specific place.

Becky explains her leadership style and the major undertakings of her team, as well as the personal recognitions that have meant the most to her and what she feels leaders owe to their communities.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 1/6/26)

Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
