Putting the Result First with Pearly Baker's Phil Simonetta | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford welcomes Phil Simonetta, entrepreneur, owner of Pearly Baker's Alehouse, and real estate investor, to talk about how he balances so many businesses and teams.

Phil shares how he realized he wasn't meant to follow a typical career path and how he describes his work when meeting someone for the first time. He elaborates on his people-first leadership stye and talks about the personality assessment that helps him in all of his work.

(Original air-date: 12/30/25)


