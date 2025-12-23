© 2025
WDIY Headlines
Trailblazers

"I Represented More than Myself" with General Motors' Ed Welburn | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published December 23, 2025 at 3:07 PM EST

On this episode, Melody Bradford talks with Ed Welburn, former VP of Design at General Motors, and the first Black man to lead global design for a major automaker. Ed shares the tunnel vision that transformed his childhood dream into a happy career.

Ed talks about some of the greatest projects he's worked on, including Bumblebee from 'Transformers' and the Presidential limo, otherwise known as The Beast. He shares the moment he was told his race would get in his way, and how he persisted to become a widely recognized name in the automotive industry.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 12/23/25)

Trailblazers Ed WelburnGeneral Motorscar designBlack leadership
Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
