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The Well-Being Report

Navigating Mental Health Services with Richard Orlemann | The Well-Being Report

By Margaret McConnell
Published April 20, 2026 at 1:38 PM EDT

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-host Samantha Shaak, Executive Director of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health, talk with Richard Orlemann of Lehigh County Integrated Services. They highlight some of the people, organizations, and events that are working to support mental health, reduce stigma, and show people they're not alone.

This episode features the voices of:

  • Lori VanDoren — Vice President of Programs at Pinebrook Family Answers
  • Mary McGonigle — Director of Lehigh County Integrated Services
  • Scott Kiefer — Executive Director and Founder of Recovery Partnership

Catch The Well-Being Report the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 4/20/26)

Tags
The Well-Being Report Richard OrlemannMental HealthSuicideLehigh County
Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February 2024.
See stories by Margaret McConnell
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