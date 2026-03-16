"Building Sustainability Over Dependency" with Erin Ludwig | The Well-Being Report

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-host Samantha Shaak, Executive Director of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health, sit down with Erin Ludwig, Executive Director of Community Engagement with Lehigh Valley Health Network, part of Jefferson Health.

The group explores the importance of building trust between health networks and the community and the responsibility that comes with the title of anchor institution. Erin shares efforts to maintain local dedication through their combination with Jefferson Health and how LVHN decides where to be involved in the community.

Catch The Well-Being Report the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 3/16/26)

