The Business Behind the Bite with Frank DeFelice | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Shane McGee talks with Frank DeFelice, founder of Frank DeFelice Hospitality, to explore the behind-the-scenes work that goes into turning a restaurant or bar concept into a successful business. Drawing on more than 20 years of experience in hospitality, Frank shares insights into the importance of market research, concept development, location selection, and more.

Frank looks back on his work helping to launch several Lehigh Valley businesses and explains how everything from staff training and customer service to creative cocktail programs and special event planning contributes to an overall experience.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/2/26)

