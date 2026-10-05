Secrets Beneath Downtown Easton with Aaron Coleman | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott is joined by Aaron Coleman of the Easton Speakeasy and Dining Room, a new venue opening bringing glamour and history to an old Northampton Street building. Aaron describes how the project began as a plan for offices and a home, but changed after they discovered an original speakeasy hidden beneath the building.

Aaron explains how the venue's dining room and basement speakeasy have been designed to evoke the elegance of the 1920s, incorporating historic pieces from Easton and beyond, and talks about their plans to host celebrations, events, entertainment, and more.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/5/26)

