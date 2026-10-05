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The Inside Dish

Secrets Beneath Downtown Easton with Aaron Coleman | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published October 5, 2026 at 4:12 PM EDT

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott is joined by Aaron Coleman of the Easton Speakeasy and Dining Room, a new venue opening bringing glamour and history to an old Northampton Street building. Aaron describes how the project began as a plan for offices and a home, but changed after they discovered an original speakeasy hidden beneath the building.

Aaron explains how the venue's dining room and basement speakeasy have been designed to evoke the elegance of the 1920s, incorporating historic pieces from Easton and beyond, and talks about their plans to host celebrations, events, entertainment, and more.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/5/26)

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The Inside Dish Aaron ColemanEaston Speakeasy and Dining RoomHistoryEaston
Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
See stories by Michael Drabenstott
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