An American Take on an Ancient Craft with Jay Cooper | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Shane McGee talks with Jay Cooper, co-owner of Sango Kura — Pennsylvania's first sake brewery, located in the Delaware Water Gap. Jay shares his unlikely path from snowboarder and food truck operator to certified sake brewer, including his recent training at a prestigious Japanese university.

Jay dives into the art and science of sake production, the goal of creating a "comfortably confused" atmosphere at Sango Kura, and the bold artwork that sets their brand apart. Plus, a sneak peek at The Sakeade, a soon-to-open second location featuring axe throwing, artisanal pizza, and more.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/4/26)

