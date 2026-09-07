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The Inside Dish

An American Take on an Ancient Craft with Jay Cooper | The Inside Dish

By Shane McGee
Published September 7, 2026 at 2:00 PM EDT

On this episode, Shane McGee talks with Jay Cooper, co-owner of Sango Kura — Pennsylvania's first sake brewery, located in the Delaware Water Gap. Jay shares his unlikely path from snowboarder and food truck operator to certified sake brewer, including his recent training at a prestigious Japanese university.

Jay dives into the art and science of sake production, the goal of creating a "comfortably confused" atmosphere at Sango Kura, and the bold artwork that sets their brand apart. Plus, a sneak peek at The Sakeade, a soon-to-open second location featuring axe throwing, artisanal pizza, and more.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/4/26)

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The Inside Dish Sango KuraJay CooperSake BrewingJapanese foodDelaware Water Gap
Shane McGee
Shane McGee is a rotating host of The Inside Dish. He is also on the Board of Directors of the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association. He currently serves as Treasurer.
See stories by Shane McGee
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