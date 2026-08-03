Dough, Fire, and Simple Ingredients with Andrew Rogers | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott is joined by Andrew Rogers of Andrew Rogers Pizzeria to explore what makes wood-fired pizza special and why he believes in the philosophy of keeping things simple.

Andrew gives a glimpse into his mobile operation, including food truck service and monthly pizza-making classes at Northampton Community College. This episode is packed with practical tips for home cooks looking to make better pizzas.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/3/26)

