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The Inside Dish

"Happy Guests, Happy Staff" with Nicholas Vogel | The Inside Dish

By Shane McGee
Published July 7, 2026 at 10:33 AM EDT

On this episode, Shane McGee sits down with Nicholas Vogel, Head of Culinary Operations at the Renaissance Hotel and The Dime restaurant, to explore the work of overseeing a full-service hotel dining operation.

Nick talks about the hotel's renovation and relaunch and his elevated menu philosophy, while giving listeners an inside look at how The Dime handles the energy of Downtown Allentown's busy event calendar.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/6/26)

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The Inside Dish Nicholas VogelThe DimeAllentown
Shane McGee
Shane McGee is a rotating host of The Inside Dish. He is also on the Board of Directors of the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association. He currently serves as Treasurer.
See stories by Shane McGee
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