Where Fire Meets Flavor with Nick Shuleski | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Shane McGee sits down with Nick Shuleski of Steak and Steel Hibachi, a Japanese gastropub restaurant in the heart of downtown Bethlehem. Nick talks about the food and drink options available at the restaurant.

Nick also shares what makes Steak and Steel unique and the experience they strive to provide for guests.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/4/26)

