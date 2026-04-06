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The Inside Dish

Smoke, Spice, and Island Soul with Kadon and Isaiah Barnwell | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published April 6, 2026 at 12:32 PM EDT

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott talks with brothers Kadon and Isaiah Barnwell, co-owners of Bincho Don, the Easton Public Market's newest vendor. Their island-inspired menu draws on their parents' cultural roots in Guyana and Honduras, as well as Filipino influences, to create a vibrant fusion of flavors.

Kadon and Isaiah share the stories behind some of their signature dishes and share how the aroma from their smoker alone helps draw in market-goers. They talk about sourcing bread from neighboring vendors and emphasize their overall goal to make every guest feel at home.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/6/26)

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The Inside Dish Kadon and Isaiah BarnwellBincho DonCaribbean cuisinecultureEaston Public Market
Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
See stories by Michael Drabenstott
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