"Like It Came from Your Grandma's Kitchen" with Nick Kociolek | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott talks with Nick Kociolek of Kiffle Kitchen, a bakery creating kiffles and other handmade desserts that will provide a nostalgic taste for those who grew up with their parents' or grandparents' baking.

Nick talks about the technique that goes into their products and explains what makes their baked goods, particularly their kiffles, so unique. He shares the story of the business's beginning and the experience of being featured on QVC.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/7/25)