A Part of Phillipsburg's Revitalization with Anna Sullivan | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Heidi Stahl is joined by Anna Sullivan of Salvaged Sip Cafe in Phillipsburg. Anna talks about the inspiration for the cafe and its name and her goal of providing the experience she'd like to have when visiting other coffee shops.

Anna also shares what customers can expect to find on the menu, from house-made biscuits to seasonal and regular toasts with delicious toppings, and from Jamaican-inspired coffees and teas to healthy options. She also talks about the work of her husband, who serves as the chef for the cafe.

(Original air-date: 4/7/25)