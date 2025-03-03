© 2025
The Inside Dish

A Culture of Freshness with Sophie Vandecasteele | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published March 3, 2025 at 5:19 PM EST

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott talks with Sophie Vandecasteele, owner of Sophistique, a bakery in downtown Allentown serving up traditional French pastries and baked goods. Sophie talks about going from baking at home as a hobby to being encouraged by her friends and customers to open her own bakery.

Sophie also discusses the differences she's noticed between French and American bakeries and customers, and talks about her efforts to create a realistic French bakery experience. She also shares the positive feedback she's received from the community.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/3/25)

Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
