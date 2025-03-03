A Culture of Freshness with Sophie Vandecasteele | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott talks with Sophie Vandecasteele, owner of Sophistique, a bakery in downtown Allentown serving up traditional French pastries and baked goods. Sophie talks about going from baking at home as a hobby to being encouraged by her friends and customers to open her own bakery.

Sophie also discusses the differences she's noticed between French and American bakeries and customers, and talks about her efforts to create a realistic French bakery experience. She also shares the positive feedback she's received from the community.

(Original air-date: 3/3/25)