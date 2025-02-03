A Neighborhood Place with Blacinas' Eni and Quinn | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Heidi Stahl welcomes Eni and Quinn of Blacinas, a cafe and catering company offering a fusion of Italian, Greek, and Spanish food. They talk about the menu's home-cooked family feeling and their dedication to creating meals made with love.

Eni and Quinn also share some of the staples and specials commonly found on the menu and talk about some of their partnerships throughout the Lehigh Valley, as well as exciting new offerings that are coming soon.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/3/25)