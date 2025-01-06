© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
The Inside Dish

An Experience Around One Dish with George Awad | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published January 6, 2025 at 2:38 PM EST

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott sits down with George Awad of Aroi Mango to talk about how his trip to Thailand sparked a love for Asian street food and inspired him to open a pop-up mango sticky rice business. George talks about bringing the unique dish to the Lehigh Valley in hopes that other people will find the same love for it he has.

George also shares his experience entering and winning the Launch Box business competition and how that propelled him to expanding the business, plus what he's learned being a young entrepreneur and his advice for others looking to follow a similar path.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/6/25)

Tags
The Inside Dish George AwadAroi MangoThai cuisineLehigh Valley
Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
See stories by Michael Drabenstott
Related Content