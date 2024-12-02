Big or Small: Charcuterie with Jeanne Kuchta | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Heidi Stahl talks with Jeanne Kuchta of Graze Craze in Allentown about the business's wide menu of charcuterie boards. Jeanne talks about the joy of helping people celebrate any way they want and the wide range of items they offer.

Jeanne also discusses how they cater to specific events, the story of how the business was started, and discusses how they choose and source their cheeses.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/2/24)