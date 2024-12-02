© 2024
WDIY Headlines
The Inside Dish

Big or Small: Charcuterie with Jeanne Kuchta | The Inside Dish

By Heidi Stahl
Published December 2, 2024 at 4:44 PM EST

On this episode, Heidi Stahl talks with Jeanne Kuchta of Graze Craze in Allentown about the business's wide menu of charcuterie boards. Jeanne talks about the joy of helping people celebrate any way they want and the wide range of items they offer.

Jeanne also discusses how they cater to specific events, the story of how the business was started, and discusses how they choose and source their cheeses.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/2/24)

Tags
The Inside Dish Graze CrazeJeanne KuchtacharcuterieeventsAllentown
Heidi Stahl
Heidi joins WDIY as a volunteer and alternating host of The Inside Dish beginning February 2022.
See stories by Heidi Stahl
