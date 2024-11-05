"Nobody Can Just Hand Over a Recipe" with Jeff Wetzel | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott sits down with Jeff Wetzel, owner of Mad Catter Coffee Roasters, to talk about his journey from drinking bad coffee to travelling the world to see how good coffee is made and eventually opening his own business. He talks about his appreciation for the origins of coffee and his dedication to green sourcing.

Jeff also discusses his love for educating people on the care that goes into making a great cup of coffee and the infinite flavor profiles you can create. He discusses what customers can find at Mad Catter, and the positive experience he's had being surrounded by other specialty drink makers.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/4/24)